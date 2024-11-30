Cross-border Intrusion: Arrest of a Bangladeshi in Kolkata

A Bangladeshi citizen, identified as Selim Matubber, was apprehended by the Kolkata Police on Friday for entering India without valid travel documents, according to police reports.

Matubber, who presented fake identity documents at a local hotel, claimed to have been a former leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Police discovered a counterfeit Aadhaar card and an illegal Indian passport in his possession.

A case has been filed under the Foreigners Act and sections pertaining to cheating. Matubber is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)