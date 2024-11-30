Left Menu

Cross-border Intrusion: Arrest of a Bangladeshi in Kolkata

A Bangladeshi national, Selim Matubber, has been arrested in Kolkata for illegally entering India using fake documents. Claiming to be a former local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, he was found with forged identity papers including an Aadhaar card and Indian passport. Charges have been filed under the Foreigners Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi citizen, identified as Selim Matubber, was apprehended by the Kolkata Police on Friday for entering India without valid travel documents, according to police reports.

Matubber, who presented fake identity documents at a local hotel, claimed to have been a former leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Police discovered a counterfeit Aadhaar card and an illegal Indian passport in his possession.

A case has been filed under the Foreigners Act and sections pertaining to cheating. Matubber is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

