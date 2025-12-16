Left Menu

Unraveling a Cross-Border Identity Fraud: The Alleged Indian Document Racket in West Bengal

Azad Hussain and Indubhushan Haldar are accused of running a racket that illegally procured Indian identity documents for Bangladeshi nationals. The ED alleges fraudulent documents, fabricated by Halder, resulted in biologically impossible birth dates. Over Rs 80 crore laundered via fake forex transactions, supporting illegal cross-border remittances.

Updated: 16-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged a cross-border racket aimed at fraudulently acquiring Indian identity documents for Bangladeshi nationals. Two sets of brothers with biologically improbable birth dates have underscored the gravity of this forgery. The accused, Pakistani national Azad Hussain and his Indian associate Indubhushan Haldar, have been detained by the ED in West Bengal.

In its ongoing investigation, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Haldar and others. The chargesheet, presented under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), outlines discrepancies in passport applications and highlights Hussain's illegal forex operations, which exploited a local Full-Fledged Money Changer and bypassed identity checks, yielding over Rs 80 crore through fake transactions.

The duo allegedly charged Rs 50,000 for each forged Indian ID document, processing hundreds of applications for illegal immigrants. The investigation also uncovered elaborate systems to funnel money between India and Bangladesh, often using digital payment platforms. These developments mark a significant breakthrough in tackling the illegal immigration and money laundering nexus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

