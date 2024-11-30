Israeli Military Strikes in Gaza: Unseen Casualties and Controversies

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine saw a significant escalation as the Israeli military launched strikes across Gaza. In a controversial move, they claimed to have killed a Palestinian involved in an earlier Hamas attack, raising questions about his possible connections to the World Central Kitchen aid group.

Reports from local medics indicate that at least 25 Palestinians were killed overnight, with northern Gaza bearing the brunt of the strikes. Of these casualties, seven individuals died in a single attack in central Gaza City, highlighting the intensity of the military offensive.

Amidst the chaos, the humanitarian toll continues to rise. The Gaza Civil Defense confirmed that one of their officers was among those killed, adding to a death toll that now includes 88 civil defense workers since October 7, 2023. Additionally, three employees of the World Central Kitchen were reportedly killed in a strike in Khan Younis, prompting silence thus far from the non-governmental organization.

