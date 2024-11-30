Escalation in Gaza: Civilian Casualties and Aid Worker Tragedy
Israeli military operations targeted a Palestinian linked to a Hamas attack, killing 32 Palestinians in Gaza. A vehicle strike raised fatalities, including civilians receiving aid, and involved an aid worker from World Central Kitchen. The incident is under investigation amid increased tensions in the region.
In a recent escalation of violence, the Israeli military announced it had targeted and killed a Palestinian in Gaza, accused of being linked to Hamas' attack on Israel earlier this month. The strike reportedly involved a vehicle and is linked to 32 Palestinian deaths.
According to medical sources and local residents, the majority of the casualties occurred in northern Gaza. Among those killed were civilians near a flour distribution point and security personnel overseeing aid delivery. Reports suggest that this includes seven fatalities from a house strike in central Gaza City.
The attacks have also resulted in the deaths of three World Central Kitchen employees, a US-based humanitarian group, whose vehicle was allegedly targeted in Khan Younis. Despite the tragedy, World Central Kitchen has yet to issue a statement on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)