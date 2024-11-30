Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Civilian Casualties and Aid Worker Tragedy

Israeli military operations targeted a Palestinian linked to a Hamas attack, killing 32 Palestinians in Gaza. A vehicle strike raised fatalities, including civilians receiving aid, and involved an aid worker from World Central Kitchen. The incident is under investigation amid increased tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of violence, the Israeli military announced it had targeted and killed a Palestinian in Gaza, accused of being linked to Hamas' attack on Israel earlier this month. The strike reportedly involved a vehicle and is linked to 32 Palestinian deaths.

According to medical sources and local residents, the majority of the casualties occurred in northern Gaza. Among those killed were civilians near a flour distribution point and security personnel overseeing aid delivery. Reports suggest that this includes seven fatalities from a house strike in central Gaza City.

The attacks have also resulted in the deaths of three World Central Kitchen employees, a US-based humanitarian group, whose vehicle was allegedly targeted in Khan Younis. Despite the tragedy, World Central Kitchen has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

