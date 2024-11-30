Ruto and Museveni's Mediation for Horn of Africa Stability

In a bid to ensure regional stability, Kenyan President William Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni have stepped into a complex diplomatic tussle involving Ethiopia and Somalia. The concern revolves around Ethiopia's intentions to establish a port in Somaliland, a move perceived unfavorably by the Mogadishu government.

Somaliland, self-governed and relatively stable compared to its neighbors, declared independence in 1991 but has struggled for international validation. This latest geopolitical spat is tilting Somalia closer to Egypt, which has long-standing issues with Ethiopia over the Nile River dam, further complicating regional alliances.

Despite several diplomatic attempts in Turkey, a solution remains elusive. Efforts are ongoing as Ethiopia's and Somalia's foreign representatives have not yet commented on the situation, highlighting the communication gap that still needs bridging for peace and stability.

