Epic Legal Clash Over 850-Year-Old Mosque in Budaun

The Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Budaun is at the center of a legal dispute with claims of a Neelkanth Mahadev temple existing on its grounds. The Masjid Intezamia Committee faced the court, defending against temple claims and petitioners' worship permissions, arguing the case is legally barred.
A legal battle is brewing over the historic Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, with a fast-track court hearing arguments from the Masjid Intezamia Committee.
The mosque, historically significant as the third-oldest existing and seventh-largest in India, faces claims from petitioners led by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, asserting it was built over a Neelkanth Mahadev temple.
Amidst rising tensions following similar disputes in nearby districts, both sides presented their arguments in court, with the mosque's advocates challenging the maintainability of the suit and the petitioners pushing for worship rights.
