Crackdown on Crime: PSA Detention in Samba

In a decisive move to curb criminal activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, authorities have detained Gulam Rehmani under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Rehmani, locally known as 'Bachu,' faces charges in numerous criminal cases at Vijaypur Police Station.

The district magistrate of Samba issued a detention order following a thorough assessment of his repeated offenses and the detailed dossiers prepared by law enforcement. Rehmani's conduct has been deemed a 'serious threat' to public peace and stability, prompting swift action from the authorities.

Police managed to apprehend Rehmani, executing the PSA warrant successfully, and he has been incarcerated in Kathua's district jail. This move highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain order and safety in the region.

