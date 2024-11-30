Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Thai Fishing Vessels Fired Upon by Myanmar Navy

The Myanmar navy engaged Thai fishing vessels, resulting in one casualty and detainment of 31 sailors. The incident, occurring within disputed waters, prompted Thailand's diplomatic efforts for crew release. The situation reflects ongoing regional instability since Myanmar's 2021 military coup.

Updated: 30-11-2024 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Myanmar navy opened fire on a fleet of Thai fishing vessels, leading to the unfortunate death of a fisherman and the detention of 31 crew members, according to Thailand's Defence Ministry. The confrontation occurred when two out of 15 vessels crossed 4-5.7 nautical miles into Myanmar's waters.

During the incident, three fishermen attempted to escape by jumping overboard. Sadly, one drowned, while the others were rescued by the Thai navy. The detained vessel's crew is currently the focus of diplomatic negotiations aimed at securing their release.

Myanmar's government has yet to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, Thailand's Foreign Ministry is working with Myanmar to resolve the situation, while also reviewing any possible breaches of international law. The incident emphasizes the ongoing regional instability following Myanmar's 2021 military upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

