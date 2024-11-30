Allahabad HC Slams UP Police Over Unlawful Detention of Pregnant Woman

The Allahabad High Court has criticized the Uttar Pradesh Police for detaining a pregnant woman and her young child for over six hours, labeling it as 'abuse of authority' and 'torture.'

The court has ordered the police to compensate the woman Rs 1 lakh and instructed the government to issue guidelines for better handling of cases involving women.

The woman's detention stemmed from a kidnapping case alleged by her family; however, her husband refuted the charges, asserting she was happily married in Lucknow. The bench expressed concerns over the improper conduct by the investigating officer and demanded swift disciplinary action.

