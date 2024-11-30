Left Menu

Allahabad HC Slams UP Police Over Unlawful Detention of Pregnant Woman

The Allahabad High Court reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh Police for unlawfully detaining a pregnant woman and her child. The court ordered the police to compensate the woman and instructed the state to set guidelines for handling cases involving women with more care and sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:22 IST
Allahabad HC Slams UP Police Over Unlawful Detention of Pregnant Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has criticized the Uttar Pradesh Police for detaining a pregnant woman and her young child for over six hours, labeling it as 'abuse of authority' and 'torture.'

The court has ordered the police to compensate the woman Rs 1 lakh and instructed the government to issue guidelines for better handling of cases involving women.

The woman's detention stemmed from a kidnapping case alleged by her family; however, her husband refuted the charges, asserting she was happily married in Lucknow. The bench expressed concerns over the improper conduct by the investigating officer and demanded swift disciplinary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024