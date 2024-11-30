Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Advertising Director Seeks Discharge

Bhavesh Bhinde, a director at an advertising firm, has approached the court seeking discharge from charges related to the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident that tragically killed 17 people. Bhinde claims the case was filed to quell public outrage.

Initially granted bail, Bhinde insists on his innocence, arguing that he has been wrongly implicated. The catastrophic collapse happened in May during unexpected weather, with a massive billboard falling on a petrol pump, among the victims were a former Mumbai airport GM and his wife.

The plea, submitted to Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade, contends Bhinde's non-involvement with the firm at the time of the hoarding's installation. The court requires the prosecution's input, and the next hearing is set for December 7. Notably, Janhavi Marathe, another accused, has recently been granted bail.

