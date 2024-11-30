Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Advertising Director Seeks Discharge
Bhavesh Bhinde, an advertising firm director, has filed a discharge plea in relation to the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that resulted in 17 deaths, claiming false implication. He states he wasn't associated with the company during the hoarding's installation. The court has adjourned the case till December 7.
- Country:
- India
Bhavesh Bhinde, a director at an advertising firm, has approached the court seeking discharge from charges related to the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident that tragically killed 17 people. Bhinde claims the case was filed to quell public outrage.
Initially granted bail, Bhinde insists on his innocence, arguing that he has been wrongly implicated. The catastrophic collapse happened in May during unexpected weather, with a massive billboard falling on a petrol pump, among the victims were a former Mumbai airport GM and his wife.
The plea, submitted to Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade, contends Bhinde's non-involvement with the firm at the time of the hoarding's installation. The court requires the prosecution's input, and the next hearing is set for December 7. Notably, Janhavi Marathe, another accused, has recently been granted bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi trying to hand over land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Mumbai's Dharavi to industrialist, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
Blaze Disrupts Mumbai Metro Services at BKC Station
Mumbai Airport Sees Surge in Festive Season Traffic
Fire breaks out in basement of Mumbai Metro station in Bandra Kurla Complex; passenger services temporarily closed: Official.
Fire Alert at Mumbai's BKC Metro Station: Services Suspended