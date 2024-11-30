Left Menu

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Advertising Director Seeks Discharge

Bhavesh Bhinde, an advertising firm director, has filed a discharge plea in relation to the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that resulted in 17 deaths, claiming false implication. He states he wasn't associated with the company during the hoarding's installation. The court has adjourned the case till December 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:08 IST
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Advertising Director Seeks Discharge
  • Country:
  • India

Bhavesh Bhinde, a director at an advertising firm, has approached the court seeking discharge from charges related to the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident that tragically killed 17 people. Bhinde claims the case was filed to quell public outrage.

Initially granted bail, Bhinde insists on his innocence, arguing that he has been wrongly implicated. The catastrophic collapse happened in May during unexpected weather, with a massive billboard falling on a petrol pump, among the victims were a former Mumbai airport GM and his wife.

The plea, submitted to Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade, contends Bhinde's non-involvement with the firm at the time of the hoarding's installation. The court requires the prosecution's input, and the next hearing is set for December 7. Notably, Janhavi Marathe, another accused, has recently been granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024