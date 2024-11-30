Punjab's Progress: Mann's Mission for Development

In a move underscoring commitment to public welfare, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the achievements of his administration since assuming power. Speaking at the inauguration of a new Sub Divisional complex, Mann underscored the importance of projects that address the needs of Punjab's citizens.

The Chief Minister criticized previous administrations for neglecting necessary infrastructure developments. His government has prioritized such projects, completing the new complex in a record 18 months at a reduced cost, saving Rs 1.50 crore against initial estimates. This facility will host key administrative offices, enhancing public service delivery.

In addition to infrastructure, Mann emphasized the government's focus on employment and resource management. With significant progress in canal water use increasing from 21% to 84% for irrigation, and grain water levels rising by a meter, Punjab is seeing notable improvements. The state has already allotted 49,427 jobs to youth based on merit, with more allocations planned.

