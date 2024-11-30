Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Turkey Engages Key Middle Eastern Allies

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in telephone discussions with Qatari and Russian counterparts, focusing on the Syrian situation. The diplomatic initiative also included talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, showcasing Turkey's active role in regional diplomacy and cooperation with key Middle Eastern and global allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:50 IST
In a series of diplomatic communications, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday. The discussions were centered around the ongoing situation in Syria, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Earlier on the same day, Fidan also reached out to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The engagements with prestigious figures highlight Turkey's proactive stance in addressing regional issues and fostering collaboration among influential Middle Eastern nations and powerful international players.

Adding to the diplomatic dialogues, Fidan conversed with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. These interactions underscore Turkey's commitment to strengthening ties and building collaborative efforts among its strategic allies in managing the complex dynamics of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

