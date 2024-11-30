Diplomatic Talks: Turkey Engages Key Middle Eastern Allies

In a series of diplomatic communications, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday. The discussions were centered around the ongoing situation in Syria, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Earlier on the same day, Fidan also reached out to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The engagements with prestigious figures highlight Turkey's proactive stance in addressing regional issues and fostering collaboration among influential Middle Eastern nations and powerful international players.

Adding to the diplomatic dialogues, Fidan conversed with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. These interactions underscore Turkey's commitment to strengthening ties and building collaborative efforts among its strategic allies in managing the complex dynamics of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)