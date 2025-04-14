Regional Diplomacy: Anwar's Push for Extended Ceasefire in Myanmar
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet Myanmar's junta leader to advocate for a ceasefire extension to aid earthquake relief. As ASEAN chair, Anwar emphasizes humanitarian efforts. Myanmar's ongoing turmoil and civil war pose challenges, while ASEAN urges the junta to honor its five-point peace plan.
In an effort to bolster humanitarian relief in the aftermath of Myanmar's devastating earthquake, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet with Myanmar's junta head in Bangkok. Anwar, serving as the chair of ASEAN, aims to advocate for an extension of the ceasefire between the military rulers and rebel groups.
The meeting, slated for Thursday, highlights the challenge of navigating Southeast Asia's complex political landscape. Despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis, ASEAN's engagement with Myanmar remains limited due to the junta's failure to adhere to the bloc's peace plan, which calls for the cessation of hostilities.
Since the military coup in 2021, Myanmar has remained in turmoil, with conflicting ceasefires and reports of violations on both sides. Anwar's diplomatic efforts underscore the region's commitment to providing assistance, with Malaysia pledging to maintain support through a temporary field hospital established by the military.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Civil War and Earthquake: Myanmar's Dual Catastrophes
India's Swift Response Under Operation Brahma: Aiding Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar
Myanmar Earthquake Carnage: A Nation on the Brink
Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake and War Compound Crisis
Bridging Cultures with Art: ASEAN-India Artistic Collaboration at Shillong