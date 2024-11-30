Geopolitical Shifts Challenge Global Nuclear Order, Says MP

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday highlighted concerns over the emerging axis of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, stating it poses a threat to the nuclear order established by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and global stability.

Speaking at the Military Literature Festival, Tewari noted that India faces significant challenges amidst the current geopolitical landscape, particularly with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas situation. He called for a well-thought-out security approach to navigate these 'irrevocably changing' global dynamics.

As part of a discussion moderated by Major General (Retd.) Mandip Singh, Tewari expressed the need for India to formulate a comprehensive security doctrine, focusing on countering efforts by Russia and China, as they increasingly engage with Pakistan, posing security threats to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)