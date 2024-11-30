Left Menu

Geopolitical Shifts Challenge Global Nuclear Order, Says MP

Congress MP Manish Tewari stated that the Russia-China-North Korea-Iran alliance endangers the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, impacting global peace. He urged India to adopt a strategic security doctrine amid changing geopolitical landscapes. Tewari spoke at the Military Literature Festival, highlighting India's evolving security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:00 IST
Geopolitical Shifts Challenge Global Nuclear Order, Says MP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday highlighted concerns over the emerging axis of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, stating it poses a threat to the nuclear order established by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and global stability.

Speaking at the Military Literature Festival, Tewari noted that India faces significant challenges amidst the current geopolitical landscape, particularly with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas situation. He called for a well-thought-out security approach to navigate these 'irrevocably changing' global dynamics.

As part of a discussion moderated by Major General (Retd.) Mandip Singh, Tewari expressed the need for India to formulate a comprehensive security doctrine, focusing on countering efforts by Russia and China, as they increasingly engage with Pakistan, posing security threats to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024