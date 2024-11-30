Jammu Police Intensifies Ring Road Security Measures
Jammu's senior police officers reviewed the ring road's security, urging public vigilance against suspicious activities. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar emphasized strategic installations and redressal methods. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinay Kumar engaged Village Defense Guards to bolster regional safety amid prevailing security concerns.
Senior police officials in Jammu conducted an extensive review of security measures around the city's ring road on Saturday, urging residents to report any suspicious activities promptly.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) South Jammu, Ajay Sharma, visited key locations, evaluating security needs including CCTV installation and lighting.
Moreover, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, Vinay Kumar, met with Village Defense Guards at Ghagwal police station to discuss the heightened security scenario and stress the need for effective cooperation with law enforcement.
