Celebrating Excellence: LISA 2025 Honors Safety in India's Lifting Industry

The Lifting India - Safety Awards 2025 (LISA 2025) will recognize outstanding contributions in the lifting industry on May 23, 2025, at Mumbai's Yashwantrao Chavan Centre. Organized by InspireSafety Foundation, the event honors those committed to safety at construction sites. Esteemed guests and dignitaries are expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lifting India - Safety Awards 2025 (LISA 2025) promises to be a pioneering event. Scheduled for May 23, 2025, it will acknowledge the vital contributions of companies and professionals who champion safety in the lifting sector, taking place at the renowned Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

The event is organized by InspireSafety Foundation, founded by DK Jamdar, a former Deputy Director of DISH Maharashtra. LISA 2025 aims to highlight organizations and individuals whose commitment to safety has significantly decreased risks and accidents at construction sites across the country.

Esteemed guests, including Shri Akash Fundkar and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, are invited, alongside actress Bhagyashree. The first edition, held in 2023, was a notable success, laying a strong foundation for future ceremonies focused on enhancing safety in the lifting industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

