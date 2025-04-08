Heightened Surveillance: Army Fortifies Security in J&K's Mountain Passes

The Army has significantly increased surveillance efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district to counter terrorism. The move follows the melting of snow and the opening of mountain passes, allowing for better monitoring and prevention of terrorist infiltration.

Recent operations have been intensified in the Bhaderwah valley, particularly after last month's infiltration attempts in Kathua district, identified as a major route for Pakistan-based terrorists aiming to reach higher regions like Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar.

Security officials have deployed advanced night-vision gadgets and additional forces in strategic locations, including the Chattargalla pass. These measures are crucial in maintaining peace in light of recent encounters, including an attack on security personnel in Chattargalla.

(With inputs from agencies.)