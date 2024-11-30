Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Deadly Over Liquor Dispute

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have arrested a man accused of killing his uncle following an argument about alcohol. During a family gathering in Barwapur village, a disagreement escalated, resulting in the nephew allegedly striking his uncle with a brick until he died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:01 IST
An intense family argument over alcohol consumption turned fatal in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police disclosed Saturday. The dispute resulted in the arrest of Rajesh Vanvasi, accused of murdering his uncle Madhav Vanvasi during a heated exchange.

Circle officer Chaman Singh Chawda recounted that the tragic incident unfolded on Friday night in Barwapur village. During a family feast where liquor flowed freely, a seemingly benign debate on drinking habits spiraled out of control.

The argument became violent when Madhav allegedly mocked Rajesh for excessive drinking, triggering Rajesh to fatally assault Madhav with a brick. The family, initially under the influence, mistook the severity of the situation until realizing Madhav's death. Rajesh was apprehended following a complaint filed by Madhav's wife Meena.

