Family Feud Turns Deadly Over Liquor Dispute

An intense family argument over alcohol consumption turned fatal in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, police disclosed Saturday. The dispute resulted in the arrest of Rajesh Vanvasi, accused of murdering his uncle Madhav Vanvasi during a heated exchange.

Circle officer Chaman Singh Chawda recounted that the tragic incident unfolded on Friday night in Barwapur village. During a family feast where liquor flowed freely, a seemingly benign debate on drinking habits spiraled out of control.

The argument became violent when Madhav allegedly mocked Rajesh for excessive drinking, triggering Rajesh to fatally assault Madhav with a brick. The family, initially under the influence, mistook the severity of the situation until realizing Madhav's death. Rajesh was apprehended following a complaint filed by Madhav's wife Meena.

