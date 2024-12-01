Charity Controversy: Allegations, Airstrikes, and Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli military claimed responsibility for killing a militant allegedly involved in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The accused, reportedly employed by World Central Kitchen, was identified as Ahed Azmi Qdeih. However, Qdeih's family refuted these allegations, labeling them as a pretext for unlawful actions.

World Central Kitchen, a U.S.-based charity, confirmed an airstrike on their vehicle in Gaza but denied awareness of any connections to the attacks. They announced a halt to their operations in the area as they seek further information. The incident has left several dead, with medics reporting five fatalities.

In parallel developments, Hamas representatives are in Cairo for ceasefire discussions with Egyptian officials. This arises amidst escalating Israeli military efforts in Gaza, which have resulted in significant casualties and damage, sparking calls for a cessation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)