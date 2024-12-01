China Condemns U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan

China has vowed to take 'resolute countermeasures' following the U.S. approval of a $385 million arms deal with Taiwan, which Beijing says infringes on its sovereignty. China's foreign ministry has lodged a complaint in response to the move, further straining U.S.-China relations.

The U.S. State Department approved the sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets to Taiwan, hours before Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarked on a diplomatic trip to the Pacific that includes stops in Hawaii and Guam. Beijing has labeled Lai a 'separatist', underlining its dissatisfaction.

While the United States is legally obligated to help Taiwan defend itself, this sale has been met with criticism from China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory. Despite Beijing's claims, Taiwan continues to reject Chinese sovereignty and maintains its own governance.

