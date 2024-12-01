Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan

China has expressed strong opposition to the U.S. State Department's recent approval of a $385 million arms sale to Taiwan, stating that it infringes on China's sovereignty. The deal involves spare parts for F-16 jets, and China claims it sends a wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:38 IST
China Condemns U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has vowed to take 'resolute countermeasures' following the U.S. approval of a $385 million arms deal with Taiwan, which Beijing says infringes on its sovereignty. China's foreign ministry has lodged a complaint in response to the move, further straining U.S.-China relations.

The U.S. State Department approved the sale of spare parts and support for F-16 jets to Taiwan, hours before Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarked on a diplomatic trip to the Pacific that includes stops in Hawaii and Guam. Beijing has labeled Lai a 'separatist', underlining its dissatisfaction.

While the United States is legally obligated to help Taiwan defend itself, this sale has been met with criticism from China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory. Despite Beijing's claims, Taiwan continues to reject Chinese sovereignty and maintains its own governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024