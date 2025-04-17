India Rebuts Pakistan's Kashmir Remarks; Affirms Sovereignty and Criticizes Terrorist Haven

The Ministry of External Affairs in India responded sharply to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments about Kashmir being a 'jugular vein' for Pakistan. In a press briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal denounced the claim as 'baseless,' reiterating Kashmir's status as a union territory of India. Jaiswal emphasized the necessity for Pakistan to vacate territories it illegally occupies.

Jaiswal also criticized Pakistan's persistent image as a global terrorism hub. He insisted that, despite Pakistani efforts, this reputation remains unmarred. Highlighting the extradition of wanted terrorist Rana, Jaiswal urged Pakistan to bring other Mumbai terror attacks perpetrators to justice instead of providing them refuge.

This exchange follows Munir's speech at a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis, where he amplified the Two-Nation Theory. Munir urged teaching children about their distinct national identity built on religious and cultural differences from India, which led to Pakistan's creation in 1947. His speech underscores ongoing narratives that perpetuate regional tension.

