Left Menu

Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny: ED Investigates Money Laundering in Pornography Case

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to illegal porn distribution. The ED investigates as Kundra claims compliance, following chargesheets from Mumbai Police. Kundra previously secured relief against asset attachment in a cryptocurrency case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:26 IST
Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny: ED Investigates Money Laundering in Pornography Case
Raj Kundra
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in a money laundering case tied to illegal porn distribution, sources revealed on Sunday.

Kundra is to appear before the case's investigating officer this week. The ED conducted raids on Kundra's Mumbai premises and other locations in Uttar Pradesh on December 29.

Kundra insists on full cooperation with the investigation, which originated from Mumbai Police FIRs and chargesheets against him. Previously, he secured relief via the Bombay High Court over assets attached in a separate cryptocurrency case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024