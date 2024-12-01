Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny: ED Investigates Money Laundering in Pornography Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in a money laundering case tied to illegal porn distribution, sources revealed on Sunday.

Kundra is to appear before the case's investigating officer this week. The ED conducted raids on Kundra's Mumbai premises and other locations in Uttar Pradesh on December 29.

Kundra insists on full cooperation with the investigation, which originated from Mumbai Police FIRs and chargesheets against him. Previously, he secured relief via the Bombay High Court over assets attached in a separate cryptocurrency case.

(With inputs from agencies.)