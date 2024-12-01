Raj Kundra Under Scrutiny: ED Investigates Money Laundering in Pornography Case
Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, is summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to illegal porn distribution. The ED investigates as Kundra claims compliance, following chargesheets from Mumbai Police. Kundra previously secured relief against asset attachment in a cryptocurrency case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:26 IST
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, for questioning in a money laundering case tied to illegal porn distribution, sources revealed on Sunday.
Kundra is to appear before the case's investigating officer this week. The ED conducted raids on Kundra's Mumbai premises and other locations in Uttar Pradesh on December 29.
Kundra insists on full cooperation with the investigation, which originated from Mumbai Police FIRs and chargesheets against him. Previously, he secured relief via the Bombay High Court over assets attached in a separate cryptocurrency case.
