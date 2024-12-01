Yogi Adityanath's Pledge: Justice for All at Janta Darshan

In a firm appeal for justice and transparency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a crowd at the Janta Darshan event held at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday. The chief minister insisted that every public grievance should be handled with sensitivity to ensure fairness.

Adityanath underscored the government's zero-tolerance policy towards injustice, urging officials to expedite and satisfactorily resolve complaints. He highlighted the importance of mediation in handling family disputes, emphasizing legal recourse only as a last resort.

Additionally, Adityanath ordered strict measures against illegal land encroachments and assured financial aid for medical treatments. He called for transparent handling of police and revenue matters, reinforcing his commitment to justice for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)