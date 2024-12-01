Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Pledge: Justice for All at Janta Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized a sensitive approach in addressing public grievances at a 'Janta Darshan' event. He assured justice for all, directing officials to resolve complaints promptly. Adityanath also advocated mediation in family disputes and strict actions against illegal land encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:18 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Pledge: Justice for All at Janta Darshan
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm appeal for justice and transparency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a crowd at the Janta Darshan event held at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday. The chief minister insisted that every public grievance should be handled with sensitivity to ensure fairness.

Adityanath underscored the government's zero-tolerance policy towards injustice, urging officials to expedite and satisfactorily resolve complaints. He highlighted the importance of mediation in handling family disputes, emphasizing legal recourse only as a last resort.

Additionally, Adityanath ordered strict measures against illegal land encroachments and assured financial aid for medical treatments. He called for transparent handling of police and revenue matters, reinforcing his commitment to justice for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024