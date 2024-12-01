Left Menu

High Court Acquits Accused in Historic 2004 Grenade Attack Case

The High Court has overturned previous convictions and acquitted all accused in the 2004 grenade attack at Sheikh Hasina's rally in Dhaka. The decision annuls the lower court's verdict, sparking significant legal and political implications in Bangladesh.

Updated: 01-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:16 IST
High Court Acquits Accused in Historic 2004 Grenade Attack Case
In a dramatic legal turnaround, Bangladesh's High Court has acquitted all individuals previously convicted in connection with the 2004 grenade attack targeting a rally led by Sheikh Hasina. The case, which involved former high-profile figures, such as Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, has been a focal point of national controversy.

The court's decision on Sunday to scrap the lower court's verdict was based on the questionable evidential value of confessions obtained under duress. Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain found the trial court's previous ruling 'illegal,' marking a significant shift in this long-standing legal battle.

Following the state's request for conviction confirmation, the High Court maintained that no specific allegations could be substantiated against the accused, prompting this landmark acquittal. This decision may prompt further inquiry into the political ramifications of the attack and the extensive legal processes that followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

