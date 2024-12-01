Naxalite Threat Defused: Security Personnel Avert Tragedy in Chhattisgarh
Eight improvised explosive devices planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district were safely neutralized by a joint team of BSF and District Reserve Guard. The operation, which prevented a major tragedy, was based on intelligence inputs and demonstrated the security forces' commitment to citizen safety.
Security forces recovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials reported Sunday.
The IEDs, each weighing 2-3 kilograms, were discovered near Atkhadiyapara village during a demining operation by a BSF and District Reserve Guard team.
The joint operation was initiated following specific intelligence about the explosives, averting a potential tragedy, with bomb disposal experts neutralizing the devices.
