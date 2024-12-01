Naxalite Threat Defused: Security Personnel Avert Tragedy in Chhattisgarh

Security forces recovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials reported Sunday.

The IEDs, each weighing 2-3 kilograms, were discovered near Atkhadiyapara village during a demining operation by a BSF and District Reserve Guard team.

The joint operation was initiated following specific intelligence about the explosives, averting a potential tragedy, with bomb disposal experts neutralizing the devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)