Naxalite Threat Defused: Security Personnel Avert Tragedy in Chhattisgarh

Eight improvised explosive devices planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district were safely neutralized by a joint team of BSF and District Reserve Guard. The operation, which prevented a major tragedy, was based on intelligence inputs and demonstrated the security forces' commitment to citizen safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces recovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials reported Sunday.

The IEDs, each weighing 2-3 kilograms, were discovered near Atkhadiyapara village during a demining operation by a BSF and District Reserve Guard team.

The joint operation was initiated following specific intelligence about the explosives, averting a potential tragedy, with bomb disposal experts neutralizing the devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

