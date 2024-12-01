Hypersonic Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Strike Central Israel

Yemen's Houthi movement has escalated tensions in the Middle East by launching a hypersonic missile attack on a significant Israeli target. This development was confirmed by the Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, during a televised statement on Sunday.

The group emphasized that their military operations will persist until Israel ceases its military actions in the Gaza Strip and lifts the blockade. Sarea insisted this campaign was a direct response to ongoing Israeli aggression.

The incident highlights the growing complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics, with new military technologies being employed in longstanding regional conflicts.

