Hypersonic Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Strike Central Israel
Yemen's Houthis have launched an attack on a central Israeli target using a hypersonic missile. This aggressive move, announced by their spokesman Yahya Sarea, aims to pressure Israel to stop its actions in Gaza and lift the ongoing siege.
Yemen's Houthi movement has escalated tensions in the Middle East by launching a hypersonic missile attack on a significant Israeli target. This development was confirmed by the Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, during a televised statement on Sunday.
The group emphasized that their military operations will persist until Israel ceases its military actions in the Gaza Strip and lifts the blockade. Sarea insisted this campaign was a direct response to ongoing Israeli aggression.
The incident highlights the growing complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics, with new military technologies being employed in longstanding regional conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthis
- Yemen
- Israel
- hypersonic missile
- Gaza Strip
- blockade
- Middle East
- geopolitics
- tensions
- conflict
ALSO READ
Escalation and Complexity: The New Middle East Battleground
PURE EV Partners with Arva Electric: Riding into Middle Eastern and African Markets
Trump's Middle East Dilemma: Balancing Alliances and Volatility
Massil Technologies Partners with KrakenD to Transform API Management in India and Middle East
Middle East Peace Deal Nears Amidst Gaza Crisis