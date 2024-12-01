Left Menu

Hypersonic Tensions: Yemen's Houthis Strike Central Israel

Yemen's Houthis have launched an attack on a central Israeli target using a hypersonic missile. This aggressive move, announced by their spokesman Yahya Sarea, aims to pressure Israel to stop its actions in Gaza and lift the ongoing siege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Houthi movement has escalated tensions in the Middle East by launching a hypersonic missile attack on a significant Israeli target. This development was confirmed by the Houthis' military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, during a televised statement on Sunday.

The group emphasized that their military operations will persist until Israel ceases its military actions in the Gaza Strip and lifts the blockade. Sarea insisted this campaign was a direct response to ongoing Israeli aggression.

The incident highlights the growing complexity of Middle Eastern geopolitics, with new military technologies being employed in longstanding regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

