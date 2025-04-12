Left Menu

Funding Freeze Silences Al Hurra: A Voice in the Middle East Echoes No More

Al Hurra, a US-funded Arabic-language news outlet targeting the Middle East and North Africa, has terminated most staff due to a funding cutoff. The blame was placed on the Trump administration and US government officials. This cut follows a trend among similar US-backed media organizations amid political and financial strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a dramatic turn of events, Al Hurra, the US-funded Arabic-language broadcaster, has laid off most of its staff, ceasing much of its TV programming across the Middle East and North Africa. The abrupt decision stems from a funding cutoff, with accusations directed at the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency for the financial freeze.

Jeffrey Gedmin, the head of Al Hurra, conveyed the dire situation to staff in severance letters, suggesting that the financial stranglehold was deliberate. His frustrations were underscored by attempts to engage with agency officials, like Trump appointee Kari Lake, which were repeatedly stonewalled.

Al Hurra, a brainchild of the George W. Bush era, has faced numerous controversies but remains a rare voice for press freedom in its region. While some staff remain for limited online operations, the larger implications of these cuts might reverberate as a silencing of America's informational influence abroad.

