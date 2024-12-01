Left Menu

Delhi Government Under Fire for Withholding CAG Reports

Eight reports involving key issues in Delhi remain stalled before the Legislative Assembly, prompting a petition by opposition leaders. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has urged the Delhi government to table the audits, covering sectors such as finance, pollution, and health, as legally required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:20 IST
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has informed the Delhi High Court that eight reports concerning critical issues in the city are awaiting review by the Legislative Assembly. These reports, as stated by CAG, span several years and encompass topics such as finance audits, air pollution, and public health.

Opposition leaders have filed a petition urging the Delhi government to expedite the tabling process. They accuse the government of deliberately withholding crucial information, which they claim violates democratic principles and circumvents financial transparency and accountability.

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the government and related authorities to respond to the allegations. The petitioners seek the court's intervention to ensure the reports are presented, emphasizing their importance for scruinizing government decisions and expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

