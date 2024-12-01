Left Menu

Teen's Fatal Dispute Over Phone Repair Leads to Shocking Crime in Gujarat

A teenage boy allegedly killed his friend in Gujarat over a financial dispute related to phone repairs. The accused lured the victim to an old building and pushed him into an elevator shaft, later smashing his head with a brick before covering the body. Police investigations are underway.

Teen's Fatal Dispute Over Phone Repair Leads to Shocking Crime in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Valsad district, a teenage boy has been detained for allegedly killing his friend over a monetary dispute related to phone repairs, police reported on Sunday.

The 16-year-old victim was reportedly lured to an abandoned building in Pardi town, where the accused pushed him into an elevator shaft, resulting in serious injuries. According to police, the suspect then fatally smashed the victim's head with a brick and attempted to hide the body with bricks and bushes.

The victim was last seen leaving his home on November 27, and his body was discovered two days later in an unfinished building site. Subsequent investigations by the district crime branch, aided by CCTV footage analysis, led to the detention of the victim's minor friend, who confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

