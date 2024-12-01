Teen's Fatal Dispute Over Phone Repair Leads to Shocking Crime in Gujarat

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Valsad district, a teenage boy has been detained for allegedly killing his friend over a monetary dispute related to phone repairs, police reported on Sunday.

The 16-year-old victim was reportedly lured to an abandoned building in Pardi town, where the accused pushed him into an elevator shaft, resulting in serious injuries. According to police, the suspect then fatally smashed the victim's head with a brick and attempted to hide the body with bricks and bushes.

The victim was last seen leaving his home on November 27, and his body was discovered two days later in an unfinished building site. Subsequent investigations by the district crime branch, aided by CCTV footage analysis, led to the detention of the victim's minor friend, who confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)