Mali's Drone Strike Takes Out Key Rebel Leader
Mali's government has announced the killing of a senior Tuareg rebel leader and others in a drone strike in Tinzaouaten, a town in the north controlled by a rebel coalition. The notorious commander, Fahad Ag Almahmoud, is among those confirmed dead. Official army comments remain unavailable.
Mali's government has confirmed the killing of a senior Tuareg rebel commander in a strategic drone strike. The attack targeted Tinzaouaten, a town under rebel control on the Algeria border, and was witnessed by a Reuters journalist.
Among those killed was Fahad Ag Almahmoud, a notorious figure within the rebel coalition known as the Permanent Strategic Framework for the Defence of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA). Almahmoud, formerly with a pro-government militia, defected last year.
The national army has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, leaving questions surrounding the operation and its wider implications unresolved.
