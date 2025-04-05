Modi's Historic Visit Strengthens Indo-Lanka Bonds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka today, marking the first time the nation has honored a visiting leader in such a grand manner. PM Modi met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, marking a pivotal moment in his ongoing visit aimed at bolstering bilateral ties under a shared vision of 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future.'

This visit, Modi's first to Sri Lanka since 2019, underscores a renewed focus on regional development partnerships and cultural exchange. His arrival, following attendance and talks at the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, was warmly received despite adverse weather conditions. At the airport in Colombo, Modi was greeted by six senior ministers, signaling the importance Sri Lanka places on fortifying its relationship with India.

During his stay, Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora and enjoyed a traditional puppet performance, highlighting the deep cultural connections between the two nations. His itinerary also includes a visit to Anuradhapura to inaugurate India-funded development projects. Acknowledgements were also given to Modi's efforts in globally promoting Yoga, which now holds an acutely respected place in Sri Lanka's therapeutic practices, as noted by Vyasa Kalyanasundaram from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)