Modi Calls for SMART Policing Against Cyber Threats

At the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about digital fraud, cybercrimes, and AI threats, emphasizing the disruptive potential of deepfake technology. He highlighted the need for law enforcement to evolve with SMART policing strategies.

Modi urged police leadership to harness the opportunities of artificial intelligence and the potential of Aspirational India to effectively address security challenges. He suggested transforming police stations into focal points for resource allocation to enhance efficiency.

The prime minister praised urban policing efforts, recommending comprehensive implementation in 100 cities. The conference saw participation from key figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with many attending virtually.

(With inputs from agencies.)