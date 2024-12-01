Assam's Drive to Boost Conviction Rates: A Judicial Revolution

Assam is on a determined path to enhance its conviction rates, aiming to catch up with the national average of over 50%, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

Addressing the media at the court building inauguration in Lakhipur, Sarma highlighted the progress from a low 5% conviction rate to the current 23%, with ambitions to reach 30% soon.

The state has initiated several measures to strengthen its judicial infrastructure, aiming to improve accessibility to justice and address crime-related issues, including establishing specialized courts for POCSO cases and commercial disputes.

