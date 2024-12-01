Assam's Drive to Boost Conviction Rates: A Judicial Revolution
Assam is making significant strides to improve its conviction rates, which were a mere 5% when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took office. With recent initiatives to bolster the judicial system, the state is on track to reach the national average conviction rate of over 50% in the coming years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam is on a determined path to enhance its conviction rates, aiming to catch up with the national average of over 50%, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
Addressing the media at the court building inauguration in Lakhipur, Sarma highlighted the progress from a low 5% conviction rate to the current 23%, with ambitions to reach 30% soon.
The state has initiated several measures to strengthen its judicial infrastructure, aiming to improve accessibility to justice and address crime-related issues, including establishing specialized courts for POCSO cases and commercial disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement