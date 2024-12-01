Kochi's Digital Arrest Scam: A Cyber Heist Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, the Kochi police arrested two men involved in a sophisticated cyber scam that targeted a local homemaker, deceiving her out of Rs 4.12 crore.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Muhasil and Mishab K P, impersonated Delhi Police officers and manipulated the victim into believing that she was 'digitally arrested' for a bank account fraud.

The detailed police investigation, led by the Kochi City Police Commissioner, has revealed connections to a wider fraud network, with efforts underway to apprehend additional suspects involved.

