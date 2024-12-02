US Navy Thwarts Attack by Houthi Rebels in the Gulf of Aden

In a significant defensive maneuver, US Navy destroyers shot down seven missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The targets were US warships and merchant vessels navigating the Gulf of Aden.

According to US Central Command, the destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O'Kane intercepted three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three drones, and one anti-ship cruise missile, ensuring no damage or injuries were sustained. The involving merchant ships remain unidentified.

The Houthi rebels confirmed their responsibility for the assault, stating they aimed at US destroyers and three supply ships belonging to the American army. This attack highlights ongoing tensions in a crucial waterway, where shipping activities worth $1 trillion occur annually as geopolitical conflicts unfold in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)