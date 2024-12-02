Iranian Militias Reinforce Syrian Frontlines

Overnight, Iranian-backed militias moved into Syria from Iraq to strengthen Syrian army forces fighting insurgents on the northern frontlines, according to sources within the Syrian army.

A senior Syrian army source confirmed that dozens of fighters from Iraqi Hashd al Shaabi crossed into Syria through a military route near the Al Bukamal crossing.

The reinforcements, comprising Iraq's Katiab Hezbollah and Fatemiyoun groups, aim to bolster their allies directly fighting on the northern frontlines.

