Iranian Militias Reinforce Syrian Frontlines

Iranian-backed militias have moved into Syria from Iraq overnight, reinforcing the Syrian army's frontlines in the north. Syrian army sources confirmed dozens of fighters from the Iran-aligned Iraqi Hashd al Shaabi, Katiab Hezbollah, and Fatemiyoun groups have joined to support their beleaguered counterparts.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:21 IST
Overnight, Iranian-backed militias moved into Syria from Iraq to strengthen Syrian army forces fighting insurgents on the northern frontlines, according to sources within the Syrian army.

A senior Syrian army source confirmed that dozens of fighters from Iraqi Hashd al Shaabi crossed into Syria through a military route near the Al Bukamal crossing.

The reinforcements, comprising Iraq's Katiab Hezbollah and Fatemiyoun groups, aim to bolster their allies directly fighting on the northern frontlines.

