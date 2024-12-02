Multinational Faces Swiss Criminal Trial Over Angola Bribery Claims

In a landmark case for Switzerland, Trafigura Group, a major multinational commodities trader, faces a criminal trial. The company is charged with bribing a foreign public official to acquire oil industry contracts in Angola through payments allegedly totaling $5 million.

This case highlights renewed allegations of corruption within the commodities trading sector, also involving other industry giants like Swiss-based Glencore and Cyprus-based Gunvor.

The trial began at the Swiss federal criminal court in Bellinzona and is expected to continue until December 20, potentially extending into January. Trafigura has emphasized its commitment to compliance, asserting the defendants' presumption of innocence as proceedings unfold.

