Supreme Court Upholds GRAP 4 to Curb Delhi Air Pollution

The Supreme Court maintained its stringent stance on tackling air pollution in Delhi by refusing to relax measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) until there is a noticeable decline in the AQI level.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih called for chief secretaries of NCR states to participate in a video-conference meeting to report on compensations paid to construction workers displaced by the enforced restrictions.

The bench emphasized the urgency of implementing GRAP 4 measures and questioned Delhi's government about their efforts, particularly concerning the ban on trucks entering the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)