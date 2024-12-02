Supreme Court Upholds GRAP 4 to Curb Delhi Air Pollution
The Supreme Court has maintained strict measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan to combat air pollution in Delhi. Chief secretaries from NCR states must report on compensation for impacted construction workers, and enforcement of GRAP 4 remains a significant focus.
The Supreme Court maintained its stringent stance on tackling air pollution in Delhi by refusing to relax measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) until there is a noticeable decline in the AQI level.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih called for chief secretaries of NCR states to participate in a video-conference meeting to report on compensations paid to construction workers displaced by the enforced restrictions.
The bench emphasized the urgency of implementing GRAP 4 measures and questioned Delhi's government about their efforts, particularly concerning the ban on trucks entering the capital.
