Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds GRAP 4 to Curb Delhi Air Pollution

The Supreme Court has maintained strict measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan to combat air pollution in Delhi. Chief secretaries from NCR states must report on compensation for impacted construction workers, and enforcement of GRAP 4 remains a significant focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:14 IST
Supreme Court Upholds GRAP 4 to Curb Delhi Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court maintained its stringent stance on tackling air pollution in Delhi by refusing to relax measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) until there is a noticeable decline in the AQI level.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih called for chief secretaries of NCR states to participate in a video-conference meeting to report on compensations paid to construction workers displaced by the enforced restrictions.

The bench emphasized the urgency of implementing GRAP 4 measures and questioned Delhi's government about their efforts, particularly concerning the ban on trucks entering the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024