Kurdish YPG Forces Withdraw from Aleppo Under New Deal

Kurdish YPG forces have started withdrawing from key areas in Aleppo, including Sheikh Maqsoud and Bustan al Basha, under a new agreement with rebel forces. This move enables civilians to relocate to safer regions in northeast Syria under Kurdish control, according to sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:21 IST
In a significant development, Kurdish YPG forces have commenced their withdrawal from several strategic locations in Aleppo's northeastern sector. This action follows an agreement reached with rebel forces operating in the region, according to informed sources.

The withdrawal encompasses key positions including Sheikh Maqsoud and Bustan al Basha, facilitating a route for civilians seeking refuge in northeastern Syria, a region still under Kurdish control.

Sources revealed that this arrangement was negotiated to ease tensions and provide a safer passage for civilians amid continuing conflicts in Syria. The details of the agreement underline a strategic adjustment by Kurdish forces, though its long-term impact remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

