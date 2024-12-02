Kurdish YPG Forces Withdraw from Aleppo Under New Deal

In a significant development, Kurdish YPG forces have commenced their withdrawal from several strategic locations in Aleppo's northeastern sector. This action follows an agreement reached with rebel forces operating in the region, according to informed sources.

The withdrawal encompasses key positions including Sheikh Maqsoud and Bustan al Basha, facilitating a route for civilians seeking refuge in northeastern Syria, a region still under Kurdish control.

Sources revealed that this arrangement was negotiated to ease tensions and provide a safer passage for civilians amid continuing conflicts in Syria. The details of the agreement underline a strategic adjustment by Kurdish forces, though its long-term impact remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)