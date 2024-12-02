Left Menu

Parking Dispute Turns Fiery: Delhi Man Arrested for Arson

Delhi police arrested Rahul Bhasin for setting his neighbor's car on fire amid a parking dispute. Bhasin, an event manager, reportedly ignited the vehicle belonging to Ranjeet Singh, a cultural organization founder. The incident was captured on CCTV, and Bhasin was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.

  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 28-year-old Delhi resident, Rahul Bhasin, has been arrested for allegedly setting his neighbor's car ablaze following a longstanding parking dispute, officials reported on Monday.

Bhasin, who operates an event management company in Lajpat Nagar, had been in conflict with Ranjeet Singh, head of the cultural entity 'Jashn-e-Adab.' The contention escalated to arson, with CCTV footage capturing the moment Bhasin lit Singh's Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on fire, a senior police officer confirmed.

The accused, who had fled to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, was tracked and arrested by the police with the assistance of technical data and human intelligence. Bhasin's history of altercations was further highlighted by previous complaints filed by Singh, who cited incidents of aggression often exacerbated by alcohol.

