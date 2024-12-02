Left Menu

Germany's Strategic Winter Aid to Ukraine

Germany plans to deliver military aid, including IRIS-T air defence systems and Leopard 1 tanks, to Ukraine in December. This assistance also includes winter equipment, drones, and hand-held weapons. These deliveries are part of a larger aid package announced in October by the German government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Germany is set to strengthen Ukraine's defence with an array of military aid due to be delivered in December, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry. The support package includes IRIS-T air defence systems, Leopard 1 tanks, and armed drones, crucial for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

Recognizing the challenges posed by the approaching winter, the aid will also encompass seasonal equipment, hand-held weapons, and warming devices. This announcement came shortly after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unexpected visit to Kyiv, where he highlighted Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine.

A government spokesperson clarified that these forthcoming deliveries are part of a previously announced military aid package from Berlin in October, reflecting Germany's ongoing support for Ukraine's defence efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

