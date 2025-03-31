Russia's Air Defence Triumphs: 66 Ukrainian Drones Neutralized
Russian air defense units effectively intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones overnight across the Bryansk, Kaluga, and Kursk regions. No damages were reported, according to regional governors.
Updated: 31-03-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:44 IST
In a significant operation, Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones during an overnight assault, as confirmed by the Russian defense ministry on Monday.
The targeted drones included 41 intercepted over the Bryansk region, 24 over Kaluga, and a singular drone neutralized in Kursk.
Regional governors assured the public via social media that these defensive actions resulted in no reported damages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
