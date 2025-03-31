Left Menu

Russia's Air Defence Triumphs: 66 Ukrainian Drones Neutralized

Russian air defense units effectively intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones overnight across the Bryansk, Kaluga, and Kursk regions. No damages were reported, according to regional governors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant operation, Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones during an overnight assault, as confirmed by the Russian defense ministry on Monday.

The targeted drones included 41 intercepted over the Bryansk region, 24 over Kaluga, and a singular drone neutralized in Kursk.

Regional governors assured the public via social media that these defensive actions resulted in no reported damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

