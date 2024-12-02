Romanian Presidential Vote Recount Confirms Initial Outcomes

The Romanian electoral authority chief announced on Monday that the recount of 9.46 million votes from the first round of the presidential election on November 24 produced no significant differences.

Toni Grebla, speaking to the private television channel Digi24, confirmed that the recount across various counties did not show any major discrepancies in the vote counts.

This reenforces the initial election results, maintaining the established outcomes from the closely watched presidential race.

