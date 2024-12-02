Pakistan's Joint Task Force vs Malicious Campaigns: A Political Turmoil
The Pakistan government has formed a Joint Task Force (JTF) to address alleged malicious campaigns aimed at state authorities amid recent protests by Imran Khan's party, PTI, in Islamabad. The government denies accusations of lethal force by law enforcement and claims the PTI is using fake propaganda.
The Pakistan government has launched a Joint Task Force (JTF) to address a malicious campaign against state authorities following a protest by Imran Khan's party, PTI. The move comes after PTI alleged that 12 supporters died due to law enforcement actions, an allegation the government firmly denies.
The Interior Ministry has accused PTI of spreading fake propaganda using old and doctored visuals to create the illusion of human rights violations by the state. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) alleges that this campaign is orchestrated to discredit Pakistan and its security forces.
The JTF, led by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman (Retd) General Major Hafeezur Rehman, aims to identify and prosecute those spreading false information. The task force will present its findings within ten days, seeking to rectify policy gaps and ensure justice is served promptly.
