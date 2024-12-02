India and Italy Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in S&T, and Space Exploration

During his ongoing visit to India, Italian Minister Adolfo Urso, who holds multiple portfolios, including Enterprises & Space, met with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today. The meeting focused on advancing bilateral cooperation between India and Italy, with particular emphasis on science, technology, and space exploration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh welcomed Minister Urso and highlighted the strong scientific and technological partnership between the two nations, noting the long-standing relationship that dates back to multiple successful collaborations, especially in space technology and research infrastructure.

“India and Italy share a vibrant history of scientific collaboration. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are taking proactive steps to foster innovation and technology partnerships that benefit both nations,” Dr. Singh remarked.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The ministers discussed several key areas of collaboration, including space technology, advanced manufacturing, AI, clean energy, and quantum technologies. They also explored the potential of India’s startup ecosystem, which ranks third globally, to strengthen Indo-Italian ties in entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology. Both sides agreed that these sectors hold immense promise for addressing global challenges and fostering sustainable development.

Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed out that India’s growing space technology sector, supported by private investments and entrepreneurial spirit, opens new opportunities for India-Italy collaboration. "India’s space industry is undergoing a transformative phase. Collaborating with Italy can accelerate advancements in satellite technology, deep-space exploration, and other frontier areas," Singh said.

Strengthening Scientific Ties

The meeting also delved into the Synchrotron facility Elettra in Trieste, a longstanding symbol of Indo-Italian cooperation. India is the second-largest user of this cutting-edge research facility, following Italy. The XRD2 and XPRESS diffraction beamlines, built in collaboration since 2016, have supported material science and engineering research, further cementing the two countries’ joint efforts in scientific discovery.

Dr. Singh emphasized that these collaborations reflect the mutual trust and shared vision between India and Italy. The upcoming Executive Programme of Cooperation for 2025-2027 will further enhance bilateral ties by funding joint research projects across key scientific domains.

Innovation and Incubation Exchange

Given the dynamic and rapidly growing startup ecosystem in India, both ministers discussed establishing the Indo-Italian Innovation and Incubation Exchange Programme. This initiative would foster collaboration between startups, academic institutions, and policymakers in both countries, encouraging cross-border innovation and knowledge-sharing in entrepreneurship and technology development.

India’s “Make in India” and “Start-Up India” initiatives were highlighted as key drivers in supporting this ecosystem. The ministers emphasized the importance of creating a shared culture of innovation that would benefit both nations and contribute to global progress.

Expanding Industrial and Technological Collaborations

The meeting also explored opportunities for joint initiatives in Industry 4.0, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, clean energy, and quantum technologies. Both ministers expressed a desire to revive the dormant Industrial R&D Programme and focus on new partnerships, particularly with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

“We must leverage bilateral programs to create pathways for knowledge exchange, collaborative research, and exposure visits, all of which will help to solidify our partnership,” Dr. Singh said.

The Path Forward

This high-level dialogue underscores the strong commitment of both India and Italy to strengthening their bilateral ties and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. Dr. Singh concluded the meeting by stating, “This partnership is about building a shared future driven by innovation, inclusivity, and excellence. Together, we can achieve remarkable milestones that benefit our nations and the world.”

Both ministers agreed that this growing partnership will provide solutions to critical global challenges, including sustainable development, climate action, and technological innovation.