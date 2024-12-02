Nelson Mandela Bay Demolishes Hijacked Building, Eliminating Major Crime Hotspot

Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality Deputy Mayor, Gary van Niekerk, has hailed the demolition of the hijacked building at 35 Clyde Street, Central, as a significant step in combating crime and addressing derelict buildings in the city. Once a charming historic property, the building had deteriorated into a crime hotspot where illegal activities flourished, much to the concern of local residents.

The demolition began on Friday morning, November 29, when Stu Davidson Plant Hire and Demolition initiated the process, effectively closing the door to the criminal activities that had been associated with the property. The site, previously occupied by the Community Chest, a well-known non-profit organization, had fallen into disrepair and was overtaken by criminals.

Deputy Mayor van Niekerk was first alerted to the scale of the issues surrounding the building during a visit to a CCTV control room in November 2023. The control room, managed by a private security company, revealed the extent of the illegal activities at 35 Clyde Street. At that time, van Niekerk was still mayor and recognized the urgent need to address the situation.

“The building, which once housed a valuable community service, had become a major security threat for residents in the area. It was necessary to act swiftly,” Van Niekerk said. After tracking down the building's owner, the municipality encouraged him to apply for a demolition certificate. This process was expedited by discussions with local officials and agreements to overcome any administrative hurdles.

A key breakthrough came during the launch of the Mandela Bay Development Agency's CCTV control room earlier this month. Discussions held at the event, including talks with the Central Special Rating Area (SRA), helped facilitate a partnership to fund the demolition. As part of their corporate social responsibility, Stu Davidson & Sons agreed to carry out the demolition at a reduced cost, with the SRA covering a third of the expenses.

"We are excited about the immediate relief this brings to the residents of Clyde Street. The removal of this crime hotspot will improve safety and restore the area's sense of security," Van Niekerk said.

The demolition marks a crucial victory for local residents who had long suffered under the criminal activity plaguing the site. Many have expressed relief, particularly after the tragic incident in November 2021, when a shootout at the building resulted in four deaths and five injuries. With the removal of this notorious building, the community hopes for safer, more peaceful nights without the constant threat of crime.

In addition to providing much-needed relief to residents, the demolition represents a step towards revitalizing the surrounding area, offering new opportunities for development and community safety. The municipality has pledged to continue its efforts in tackling problem buildings and improving living conditions in Central and across Nelson Mandela Bay.