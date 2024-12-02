Diplomatic Tensions: Security Breach Sparks Controversy at Bangladesh Mission in Agartala

A 'deeply regrettable' security breach occurred at the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The incident, which took place on Monday, follows protests over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and recent attacks on minorities.

The protest saw thousands rallying around the Bangladeshi mission in Tripura's capital, with over 50 demonstrators reportedly entering the premises, raising alarm among those inside. In response, the MEA emphasized that diplomatic properties should remain untouched and announced reinforced security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions in India.

New Delhi expressed concern about the interim Bangladeshi government's responsibility to protect minorities and hoped for transparency in Das's case. Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since the new interim government took power in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)