Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji Clarifies Misquoted Remarks on Indian Constitution

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt refuted claims that he has called for amending the Indian Constitution, after media outlets misquoted his statements. The seer emphasized his respect for the Constitution and criticized the media for misinformation, calling for harmony and equal treatment of all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:29 IST
Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji Clarifies Misquoted Remarks on Indian Constitution
Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt has strongly refuted claims that he demanded changes to the Indian Constitution. His comments made headlines after being reportedly misquoted by media outlets.

Speaking at a press conference, the seer stressed his adherence to constitutional values and expressed disappointment over misinformation spread by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statements.

The controversy arose from comments made at a 'Saints' Conference' organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, although the seer clarified that their memorandum to the Governor contained no such amendment requests. He urged responsible reporting and advocated for governmental inclusivity.

