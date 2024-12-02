Left Menu

Imposter IAS Officer Threatens LLB Student with Dire Consequences

Deepak Kumar allegedly posed as an IAS officer, threatening an LLB student to marry him, with severe consequences if she refused. A case was filed against him at Chinhat police station following his intimidation and deceitful actions, including hacking and threatening messages aimed at coercion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:57 IST
Deepak Kumar has been accused of posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, threatening an LLB student with dire consequences if she refused his marriage proposal. According to the police, the case was registered on November 30 after a complaint by the victim's mother.

The complaint details that Kumar, originally from Bihar's East Champaran district, contacted the victim in 2020 through WhatsApp, falsely presenting himself as an IAS trainee in Delhi. Despite his claims, it was later discovered that Kumar is employed at a private firm in Delhi.

A pattern of deceit, hacking, and coercive threats against multiple victims has emerged, with accusations of Kumar attempting to kidnap the victim for her property. The police have charged him under various sections of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and IT Act, though he remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

