Navigating the Future: Indian Navy Embraces Hydrogen Fuel for Sustainability

Vice Admiral V Srinivas highlights the Indian Navy's sustainable efforts, focusing on hydrogen fuel and indigenisation under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Collaborative initiatives with Cochin Shipyard Ltd aim for environment-friendly naval operations. Narcotic operations have decreased, and women's opportunities within the Navy continue to be enhanced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:36 IST
On Monday, Vice Admiral V Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, announced the Indian Navy's plans to explore hydrogen fuel for sustainable operations.

During his media briefing aboard the INS Shardul in Kochi, he stressed the Southern Naval Command's ongoing collaboration with agencies like Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) to realize this eco-friendly initiative.

The Vice Admiral pointed out a reduction in narcotic seizures at sea, attributed to the Navy's vigilance and partnerships with other agencies. Furthermore, the Navy aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission to boost technology exports and indigenous development across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

