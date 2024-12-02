Navigating the Future: Indian Navy Embraces Hydrogen Fuel for Sustainability

On Monday, Vice Admiral V Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, announced the Indian Navy's plans to explore hydrogen fuel for sustainable operations.

During his media briefing aboard the INS Shardul in Kochi, he stressed the Southern Naval Command's ongoing collaboration with agencies like Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) to realize this eco-friendly initiative.

The Vice Admiral pointed out a reduction in narcotic seizures at sea, attributed to the Navy's vigilance and partnerships with other agencies. Furthermore, the Navy aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission to boost technology exports and indigenous development across various domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)